Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.07. 84,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 211,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEPN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEPN
Septerna Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Septerna
We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Septerna
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.