Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.07. 84,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 211,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEPN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Septerna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEPN

Septerna Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Septerna

In other Septerna news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third bought 370,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,880,638. The trade was a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.