ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,728,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 496% from the average session volume of 290,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$326.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

