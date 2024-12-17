Short Interest in Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Rises By 6.5%

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AIN Stock Performance

AINPF stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. AIN has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

About AIN

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

