Short Interest in Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Rises By 6.5%

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AIN Stock Performance
AINPF stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. AIN has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $64.70.
About AIN
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AIN
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for AIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.