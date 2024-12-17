Short Interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Grows By 5.6%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of ASND stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $161.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 119.2% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,908,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
