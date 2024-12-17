Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Declines By 12.9%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,340.0 days.

OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

