Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expands By 7.6%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. 350,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.52. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $114.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

