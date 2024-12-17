Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Grows By 9.0%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CKPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 16,494,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,046. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

