Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Grows By 9.0%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CKPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Checkpoint Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %
Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 16,494,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,046. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.34.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Checkpoint Therapeutics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.