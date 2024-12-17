Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Drops By 8.8%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,611,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 2,862,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.4 days.
Dollarama Price Performance
OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26.
About Dollarama
