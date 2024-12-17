Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Drops By 8.8%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,611,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 2,862,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.4 days.

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

