Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Drops By 15.7%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,955,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 3,506,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 360.4 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $10.81.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

