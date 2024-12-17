Short Interest in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rises By 6.5%

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $789,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,365. This trade represents a 9.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $960.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $976.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

