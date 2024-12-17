Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Decreases By 6.4%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 234.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,882,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 425,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
EYPT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. 720,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $519.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.45. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
