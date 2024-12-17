Short Interest in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Drops By 11.8%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FibroGen by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in FibroGen by 734.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 68,569 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Stock Up 7.1 %

FGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 1,422,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,156. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

