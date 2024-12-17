Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Drops By 6.4%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 100,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,130,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,911,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

