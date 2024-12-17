Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Drops By 9.0%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

FECCF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 103,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,606. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.