Short Interest in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Rises By 8.0%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Frontline Price Performance

NYSE FRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. 2,978,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Frontline

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 413,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.83 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

