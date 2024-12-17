Short Interest in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Drops By 11.6%

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 139,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $31,236.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,234.70. The trade was a 3.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 838,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 352,922 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 372,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 175,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.4 %

GEN Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 51,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,790. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $264.37 million, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

