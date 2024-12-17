Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Decreases By 10.4%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BITS traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.67 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.59% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

