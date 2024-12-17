Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Declines By 6.7%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMDS opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
