Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Declines By 6.7%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMDS opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

