Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Drops By 11.2%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLMAF. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Halma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Halma

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Dividend Announcement

Shares of HLMAF opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Halma has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $9.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.