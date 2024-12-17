Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Drops By 10.3%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.9 days.

International Petroleum Price Performance

IPCFF stock remained flat at $11.44 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

