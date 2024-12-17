Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Rises By 24.1%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $724.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

