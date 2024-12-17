Short Interest in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Rises By 22.2%

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JRFIF remained flat at $581.57 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.57. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a one year low of $581.57 and a one year high of $692.04.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile
