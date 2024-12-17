Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Increases By 7.4%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Montana Technologies Trading Up 28.2 %

Shares of Montana Technologies stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Montana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

