Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Increases By 7.4%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Montana Technologies Trading Up 28.2 %
Shares of Montana Technologies stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Montana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
