Short Interest in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rises By 8.5%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 142,097 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 632,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,498. The firm has a market cap of $665.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.71. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

