SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.86 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40. The company has a market cap of C$107.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.68.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

