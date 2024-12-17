SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.86 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40. The company has a market cap of C$107.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.68.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
