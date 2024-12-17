SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $105.75 Average PT from Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th.

SkyWest Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SKYW opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $117.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,831.78. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $1,993,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,889.92. This trade represents a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after buying an additional 165,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,697,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,051,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.2% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

