Slam Adjourns Extraordinary General Meeting to Consider Business Combination Extension Proposal

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) held an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on December 16, 2024, to deliberate on a proposed amendment to its amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. The meeting was adjourned until December 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time without conducting any additional business.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to extend the date by which Slam must consummate a Business Combination, referred to as the “Termination Date,” from December 25, 2024, to March 25, 2025. Additionally, the proposal aimed to authorize Slam, without another shareholder vote, to further extend the Termination Date on a monthly basis for up to three times for one month each time, until June 25, 2025, if required by Slam Sponsor, LLC.

Part of the proposal also included allowing for the issuance of Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, to holders of the company’s Class B ordinary shares, as a response to the exercise of the conversion right by such holders.

The only proposal presented for shareholder approval was the adjournment proposal, which was endorsed by the shareholders. The meeting achieved a quorum, with shareholders representing around 88.96% of Slam’s voting power in attendance.

The meeting is scheduled to reconvene on December 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and can be accessed through a live audio webcast or via telephone.

In connection with the adjournment, the timeframe for shareholders to withdraw any previously submitted redemption requests has been extended until 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 18, 2024. As of now, 8,707,028 Public Shares have been tendered for redemption.

For additional details about the Shareholder Meeting, including the definitive proxy statement, shareholders can access information via the company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, or visit the company’s designated website.

It is important to note that the Business Combination involving Slam, Lynk, Topco, Merger Sub 1, and Merger Sub 2 is governed by a Business Combination Agreement. Investors and shareholders are urged to read the relevant documentation to make well-informed decisions on voting and investment matters.

Participants involved in the solicitation of proxies are detailed in the Extension Proxy Statement, providing insights into the interests of the directors and executives in the Business Combination.

This report serves as a critical update for shareholders and investors and highlights the key decisions and proceedings of Slam Corp.’s recent Shareholder Meeting.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

