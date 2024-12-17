SMART Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SMART Wealth LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $392,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.10.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $244.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.77.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

