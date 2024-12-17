Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Short Interest Down 10.6% in November

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 367,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAL. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 2,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,710. Southern California Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

