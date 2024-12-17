Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.31 and traded as high as $42.90. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 13,217 shares changing hands.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $350.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In related news, CAO Julie Ann Fairchild sold 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $45,230.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,143.20. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.