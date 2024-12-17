SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 81,667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 53,151 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIA. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.57. 3,057,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,654. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $370.61 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.12 and a 200-day moving average of $414.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

