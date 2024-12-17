Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LITP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.08. 6,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,314. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.94.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF ( NASDAQ:LITP Free Report ) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

