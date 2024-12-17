Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Eric M. Tech Buys 4,000 Shares

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) Director Eric M. Tech purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $11,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,430 shares in the company, valued at $331,604. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Spruce Power Price Performance

SPRU opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Power by 14.3% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 438,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spruce Power by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.