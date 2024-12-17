Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Starbox Group Stock Up 15.0 %
Shares of Starbox Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,091. Starbox Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.
Starbox Group Company Profile
