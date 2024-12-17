Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Starbox Group Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of Starbox Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,091. Starbox Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

