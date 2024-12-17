Stephen Burns Acquires 13,210 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns bought 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £39,630 ($50,279.12).

LON:BOWL traded down GBX 38.50 ($0.49) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.74). The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,225. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £507.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

