Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 17th (AKAM, ANNX, APRE, ARCT, ARDT, ATRC, AXL, AXTA, BHVN, BMEA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 17th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($35.52) price target on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $640.00 target price on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($43.14) price target on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 470 ($5.96) target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 4,600 ($58.36) price target on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.79) target price on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $380.00 target price on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.84) target price on the stock.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.84) price target on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.98) target price on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 182 ($2.31) price target on the stock.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.60.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $378.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Netcall (LON:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.26) price target on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $116.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $226.00 target price on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $207.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

