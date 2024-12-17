Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 17th (AKAM, ANNX, APRE, ARCT, ARDT, ATRC, AXL, AXTA, BHVN, BMEA)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 17th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($35.52) price target on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $640.00 target price on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($43.14) price target on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 470 ($5.96) target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 4,600 ($58.36) price target on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.79) target price on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $380.00 target price on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.84) target price on the stock.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.84) price target on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.98) target price on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 182 ($2.31) price target on the stock.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.60.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $378.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Netcall (LON:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.26) price target on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $116.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $226.00 target price on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $207.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.