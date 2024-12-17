Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 140,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 504% compared to the typical volume of 23,306 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 237.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,377,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,668 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after buying an additional 2,204,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,402,000 after buying an additional 1,778,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,909,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,202. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.89.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.