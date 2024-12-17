Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 140,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 504% compared to the typical volume of 23,306 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 237.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,377,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,668 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after buying an additional 2,204,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,402,000 after buying an additional 1,778,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,909,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,202. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

