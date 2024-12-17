StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of GEE Group worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.