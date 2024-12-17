StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OGEN stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.43. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

