Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.21. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $664.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Studio City International

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

