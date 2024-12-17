Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.21. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $664.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Studio City International
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.