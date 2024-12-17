Synovus Financial Corp Has $892,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

