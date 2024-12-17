Synovus Financial Corp Has $937,000 Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Griffon were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Griffon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.24 million. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Stephens upped their price target on Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $380,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,091.52. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $415,564.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,316.28. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,622 shares of company stock valued at $34,819,512 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

