Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $55,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.