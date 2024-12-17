Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Marnie Smith Sells 9,668 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total value of C$42,732.56.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TVE traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,014. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

