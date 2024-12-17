TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trimble by 27.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 16.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

