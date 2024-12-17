TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 204,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGLB opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.