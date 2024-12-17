Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 6,286 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 3.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750 and have sold 36,959 shares worth $1,382,636. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

