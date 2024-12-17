Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.85 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NYSE:KRG opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -653.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,700.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

