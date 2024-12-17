Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 440 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Post were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Post by 244.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 780.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Shares of Post stock opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $111.41.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,848.48. The trade was a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

