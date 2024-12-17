TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TechTarget worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,455,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,042,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82,626 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 6.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in TechTarget by 24.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $590.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.